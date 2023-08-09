Asante Kotoko have confirmed the signing of defender Yahaha Dawuni ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The club on Tuesday confirmed the arrival of the defender from Division One League side, Susubiribi.

Dawuni proved to be a key player for the Division One side and has earned national call-ups for the Black Galaxies in the past.

“I feel so happy to be here. Kotoko is my dream club and I am honoured to be part of this great family, to be able to dorn the iconic red jersey and also play in front of the loyal supporters at the Baba Yara Stadium”, Dawuni told Asante Kotoko Communication Directorate.

Kotoko endured torrid times last season which saw the exit of coach Seydou Zerbo who was dismissed for unconvincing results.

The club, however, struggled to find their feet under interim boss Abdul Gazale who managed to lead the team to a fourth-place finish in the Gahna Premier League last season.

The team is embarking on a new direction and is expected to offload some players paving the way for others to join.

The Porcupine Warriors started pre-season on Tuesday at Beposo ahead of the new season.

Kotoko will open their season with a home game against Heart of Lions.

