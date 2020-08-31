Asante Kotoko’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah, says the club should be encouraged by past achievements to drive towards professionalism as they celebrate their anniversary.

The Porcupine Warriors are celebrating their 85th anniversary today, August 31. The club was formed on this day in 1935.

“Our great achievements over the last 85 years, came with great efforts, resulting in Asante Kotoko, being recognised in the football industry in Africa as amongst the greatest,” a part of the CEO’s statement read.

“Moving forward we should be encouraged by the past achievements to drive us towards professionalism. A development that will drive the club through ideas, innovation, knowledge, expertise, hard work and focus on becoming the biggest brand in African Football driven by a sustainable economic approach,” he said.

Mr Amponsah, who was appointed in the first week of August, reassured fans of his commitment to make the club stronger.

“We are all prepared to make Asante Kotoko stronger by finding solutions to our challenges and making sure that we overcome and take back our great heritage as the Greatest club in Africa,” he said.

Kotoko, in their 85 years existence, have been successful locally and internationally, winning a total of 57 trophies.

In Ghana, they are the most successful club in the Premier League, winning it a record 23 times and are second most successful in terms of the FA Cup, having won it nine times.

They remain Ghana’s most successful club in the CAF Champions League, winning the competition two times. Their last triumph came in 1983.