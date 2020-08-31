Ghana international, Jordan Ayew, says he is hoping to qualify his club side, Crystal Palace for European competition next season.

Palace finished the 2019/20 season at the 14th position with 43 points with Jordan scoring nine goals in the entire campaign.

He has been urged to leave Palace for a bigger challenge next season but the 28-year-old says he is hoping for a good start next season.

“Everyone wants to play in big competitions. We want to finish in the top half of the table. We hope to get a good start to the season and we’ll see how it goes,” Ayew told the media.

“There haven’t been too many changes. The manager is trying to find solutions and different options, which is normal. The most important thing is to stay focused and start the new season well.

“I’m a Crystal Palace player, I’m happy here. My family is also happy here. Everything is in Palace’s hands. I’m a very ambitious player but I intend to give my best for Palace this season.”

Ayew however, attributed their poor finish last season to the outbreak of coronavirus.

“I think it’s quite simple. I think we had a good season until March, then [there was the] Covid-19 [suspension] for three months, then [we] started the league again. I think we won our first game after Covid-19 and after, I think we didn’t win until the end of the season,” Ayew explained.

“I think we won one game out of eight. I think overall it’s been a good season. We didn’t do well at the end but like I said we are a team and our target was to stay in the Premier League and we managed to do that.”

“Overall, it was a good season. The target was to stay in the Premier League and we managed to do that. [The break from] Covid-19 didn’t help us like it did for other teams but we’re getting ready for next season,” he added.

Ayew will be hoping to get off to a flying start when Palace face Southampton in the 2020-21 Premier League season opener on September 12.

On Saturday, the striker showed his readiness for the task ahead as he netted twice to ensure a 3-0 triumph over Charlton Athletic in a pre-season fixture.