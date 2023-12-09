Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has described the judgment of the High Court for him to pay over GH₵1 million to Ghanaian journalist, Anthony Sarfo as “very awful.”

Asamoah Gyan has also said the judgment does not make any sense and he will appeal.

Osarfo was prosecuted for conspiracy to extort money from the former Sunderland Striker and his manager Samuel Anim Addo in 2015. After almost four years of prosecution, Osarfo was acquitted and discharged on March 20, 2019.

The plaintiff after his acquittal, sued the former black stars captain and his manager for malicious prosecution.

Praying the court to award a cost of one million Ghana cedis as general damages, legal fees, and any other cost the court deems right against the Defendants, Osafo Anthony on Friday won the suit.

The High Court (Financial and Economic Decision) presided over by Justice Ernest Owusu Dapaa on Friday said that the Mr Osafo discharged the burden of proof and held that the ex-footballer’s manager set the whole malicious prosecution in motion.

Consequently, the Court entered judgement in the sum of GH₵1900,000 in damages to the Plaintiff.

The Court, additionally, awarded the plaintiff GH₵111,000 for 111 months that he lost from his job which was paying him GH¢1,000 at the time.

A cost of GH₵60,000 was also awarded against Asamoah Gyan and his manager.

This bring the total sum to GH₵1,071,000.

Reacting to the judgment in an interview with GHOne TV, Asamoah Gyan said “I will definitely appeal cos (because) it doesn’t make sense and there is no way I should loose that case.”

“I now heard the judge didn’t collect our evidence and everything. There is a conspiracy somewhere. I will follow up this time” he fumed.

