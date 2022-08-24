Ghana’s all-time leading goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan, has blamed persistent injuries for his struggle at Legon Cities.

The 36-year-old made a return to the Ghana Premier League before the start of the 2019/20 football season and signed a one-year deal with the Royals.

In an interview on the Dentaa Show, the ex-Ghana captain stated that niggling injuries stopped him from enjoying his second stint in the Ghana Premier League.

“When I was at Legon Cities, I was battling with injuries. Anytime I am in form and I tell my people this week I feel good and I am going to score then I get injured then I go back for another two months,” Gyan told Dentaa.

“I went for check-ups and the doctor said my muscles are tired. So I needed a long break to make sure everything heals because it looked like my body was stressed, the body was tired,” he added.

Gyan has not played competitively since leaving Legon Cities in April 2021, but the striker is eyeing a place in coach Otto Addo’s team for the World Cup in Qatar.

The legendary striker has played at three FIFA World Cups and has scored six goals, making him Africa’s top scorer at the global showpiece.

Gyan speaking in an interview with the BBC last week confirmed that he is aiming to make a return to the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.