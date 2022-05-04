Black Stars forward, Asamoah Gyan has been named Ghana’s ambassador for the 2022 World Cup.

The former Ghana captain was handed the mandate during the launch of his maiden book, LeGyandary, in Accra last Friday.

President George Manneh Weah celebrated Gyan in a speech delivered on his behalf by Liberian Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Kemayah on Saturday, 30 April 2022. He said countries should honor people who have contributed to all sectors of society.

Weah also urged Gyan to use his stature to promote Ghana. Weah further noted that Gyan has left an indelible mark on the history of Ghanaian football and will always be respected.

Kemayah made these remarks on behalf of the Liberian President at the launch of Gyan’s autobiography at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

READ ALSO

Meanwhile, Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo says he looked up to Gyan, growing up a young footballer.

The 22-year-old has hailed the qualities of Gyan and hopes to fill the big boots of the former Black Stars captain.

Semenyo, a former Sunderland player, received his first call up to the Black Stars in March but was unable to honor the invite due to injury.

The young striker is hoping to make the squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.