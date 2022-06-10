Two journalists have escaped death after the Asafoakye of Kokrobite was shot dead in a gun battle between two factions.

Two others, including a 15-year-old boy, sustained injuries during a ritual performance to lift the ban on noise making.

The injured persons are receiving treatment at the Kokrobite Health Center.

A Physician Assistant at the Health Center, Jerry Nunu, has hinted of a referral to the Weija Municipal Hospital for further treatment.

Information gathered by Adom News’ Kofi Adjei indicated a misunderstanding ensued over the rituals.

The Asafo members, led by One Nii Armah, refused to perform the rituals with the justification that they have lost some of their chiefs and fetish priest.

But the other faction, led by one Nii Ofei, insisted on going ahead with it, leading to the shooting.

In an interview with Adom News, one of the victims, Mary Obitsi-saa, revealed that she saw the 15-year-old-boy bleeding and run to help him.

But just when she was moving him from the crowd, she was also shot in her legs and chest.

The Asafoakye, who attempted to rush them to the hospital, was also shot in the head, leading to his death.