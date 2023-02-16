Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he now has “more belief” that his side can win the title, despite their 3-1 defeat by Manchester City at Emirates Stadium.

The loss sees City replace them at the top of the table on goal difference.

“They still have it [the belief], I can sense it. They feel they can do it,” Arteta said.

After beating Manchester United on 22 January, Arsenal were five points clear with a game in hand, but have taken just one point from nine since.

In a predictably feisty encounter between the league’s top two sides, Kevin de Bruyne opened the scoring after latching onto a Takehiro Tomiyasu’s backpass, but later had bottles thrown at him by supporters after he was substituted in the second half.

Bukayo Saka levelled from the spot following Ederson’s foul on Eddie Nketiah, before goals from Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland earned City three crucial points.

READ ALSO

“I have more belief than I had before the game,” Arteta told BBC Sport. “With the performance and the level the team put in, we had the feeling we could beat them. Until the second goal we had them.

“But we gave them three goals and the game at the end. Certain errors at this level, you can’t make. At the same time, the team put the level very high.

“The difference was in the boxes, they had three chances and they put them away. We had chances and we didn’t put them away.”

The Spanish manager added that he was “disappointed” with the loss but told Amazon Prime: “They [City] are the best team in the world and we matched that level. After it is just about doing certain things better to beat them.

“I have more belief [to win the league] because I see a team going head-to-head with them. You have to go to the next one and in three days we have another game. I have more belief in my players.”

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard echoed that his side needed to be “more clinical” with only one of their 10 attempted shots on target.

“We were not sharp enough, in front of the goal and in our own as well. Sometimes chances go in, sometimes not. But that is where we need to improve and be more clinical and defend our box,” the Norwegian said.

“As we have said all season, work hard and take it game by game. It is the same now. It is one game we have lost here today and now we look to the next one.”