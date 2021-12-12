A suspected armed robber has been exposed after he faked defecating in a bush at Kwahu Afram Plains in the Eastern Region.

Suspect Tafa James has since been arrested and kept in police custody.

According to reports, General Sergeant Bawa Issifu in charge of the Counter-Terrorism Unit personnel were on Wednesday returning to Maame Krobo after patrol duties at Forifori.

However, on reaching a section of the road near Maame Krobo junction on Tease-Ekye Amanfrom road, they found an unregistered Apsonic motorbike parked on the road shoulders.

The police personnel became suspicious, hence shouted in search of the owner of the motorbike.

The Suspect – Tafa James suddenly emerged from the bush and claimed ownership.

When he was questioned about what he was doing in the bush he told police that he was defecating.

The Police officers matched him to the bush but he could not show where he attended the nature’s call.

They asked the suspect if he had a gun on him but he denied it.

However, the police officers were not convinced, hence mounted a search in the bush which led to the retrieval of a short gun.

The suspect claimed ownership of the gun.

Search by police, however, found no cartridges on him neither was the gun also loaded.

He was arrested and detained to assist in investigation.

The arrest was made hours after a robbery gang had attacked a shop at Forifori in Afram Plains South District in the Eastern Region and absconded with over GHC2,000 sales.

The fully masked three-member robbery gang attacked the shop Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at about 8:30pm.

The robbers ordered customers caught up during the robbery to lay face down, then, pointed guns at the owner of the shop, Clement Kalepe, a senior prisons officer; hit his head severally with the butt of their guns.

They took away a small rubber bucket which contained the sales and other monies they found on the sales desk.

The robbers, who came on foot, fled before the arrival of the police. No arrest has been made yet.

The victim, Clement Kalepe, said the case has been reported to the police which investigation is ongoing.

The incident happens a few days after the Donkorkrom Divisional Police Command also arrested a 46-year-old blacksmith accused of manufacturing guns to criminals in the area to commit robbery.

The suspect, identified as Philip Kpieladon, 46, was arrested at Maame Krobo upon Intelligence.

Police retrieved three (3) foreign-made pistols, two (2) locally made short guns and four (4) short gun barrels.

Also, 3 AA cartridges, 5AA empty cartridges, and three different types of blacksmith tools were retrieved.

The suspect, however, told police he was repairing the weapons for their owners.