Four suspected armed robbers on Wednesday robbed a businessman of his cash in broad daylight at Asafo in Kumasi.

The robbers reportedly trailed the victim from his office as he was going to another office to make payment for goods he had purchased.

They attacked him midway and bolted with about GH¢50,000 cash amidst firing of gunshots.

Confirming the incident to Graphic Online’s Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor, the assembly member for the Asafo Electoral Area, Ernest Okai, said the incident occurred around 2:00 pm on Wednesday.

He said the victim struggled with the robbers when they attempted snatching the bag containing the cash from his hand.

In an attempt to subdue him, one of the robbers shot but missed him narrowly and the second shot grazed his stomach.

The bag fell, they picked it and bolted amidst the firing of gunshots.

The victim, who sustained an injury in the stomach, has since been treated and discharged from the hospital.

The victim is a cold store operator and usually gets supplies from a wholesale supplier also around the same area at Asafo.