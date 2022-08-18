The Upper West Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Dauda Tanko Daniel, claims he has been attacked by some armed men and has reported same to the police in Wa.

The said attack happened on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, when the Secretary was returning from a regional executive meeting of the party at night.

The Secretary, who doubles as a lecturer at the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies, recounted that he was on his way to his house when the attackers, numbering four, stopped and ordered him out of his car.

According to him, the attackers ransacked his car and subjected him to questioning why he addressed a press conference against the Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih.

He said two of the attackers were in face masks.

Dr Tanko addressing a press conference.

“I was on my way to the house when four men crossed me on a section of the road. I thought they had a problem, so I stopped. They approached me, asked me out of my car and started questioning why I spoke against the [Upper West] Regional Minister.

“I was confused and couldn’t speak. They threatened me that if I want to live in this town, I must desist from making comments against the regional minister,” he narrated.

The NPP regional chief scribe said the attackers held him hostage up to 2:20 am before he was released unhurt.

Asked if he was subjected to any physical abuse, he responded in the negative but said he is traumatised by the incident.

He led the Upper West Regional Executive Committee to address a press conference on Wednesday where they threatened to boycott all activities of an impending visit of the president to the Upper West Region, which is scheduled for Monday, 22 August 2022.

According to the committee, the boycott is in protest of a decision by the Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih to exclude them from the planning of the president’s visit.

Citi News reports the attack has been reported at the Upper West Regional police CID for investigation.