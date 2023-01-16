World football federation FIFA has launched disciplinary action against Argentina for “offensive behaviour” and “fair play violations” during and in the immediate aftermath of their World Cup-winning defeat of France in Qatar.

The AFA has also been charged for potential “misconduct of players and officials” as well as with breaching media and marketing regulations during the tournament. FIFA has yet to specify which individuals have been targeted.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez made a lewd gesture with his goalkeeper of the tournament trophy after the match, before being filmed in the dressing room mocking France star Kylian Mbappe.

Argentine players and officials also sang an offensive song about the media while celebrating at the mixed zone, one of the press areas, after their victory over France Lusail Stadium in Doha.

Croatia, who were beaten by Argentina in the semi-finals, are also being investigated for potential breaches relating to discrimination, as well as order and security at matches.

In other disciplinary cases . . .

Serbia have been fined 50,000 Swiss franc (£44,000) and handed a partial stadium closure – 25% of seats closed – for their next “A level” international following “chants by Serbian supporters and team misconduct” during their 3-2 defeat by Switzerland in a Group G match, and Mexico and Ecuador have been punished for chants by supporters.

Mexico have been fined 100,000 Swiss franc (£88,000) and ordered to play a home match behind closed doors, suspended for a “probationary period”, while Ecuador must pay a 20,000 Swiss franc fine (£17,650) and face a partial closure of their stadium in their next match.