Ghanaian Professor John Owusu Addo, born in 1928, has emerged as a prominent figure and mastermind behind captivating architectural designs in Ghana, particularly on the esteemed KNUST campus and in the Greater Accra Region.

One of his notable creations is the Unity Hall, a structure that materialised under his visionary guidance in 1964.

Additionally, he left his indelible mark on the landscape of Ghana by designing Cedi House and overseeing the construction of the esteemed Accra International Conference Centre.

These intriguing details about Professor John Owusu Addo were brought to light by the “Voice of KNUST,” a platform dedicated to sharing captivating information about the renowned Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

At present, the venerable professor has reached the remarkable age of 95, cherishing a lifetime of architectural accomplishments and leaving an enduring legacy within the field.

Meet Professor John Owusu Addo, the prolific Ghanaian Architect born in 1928 who design most of the prominent buildings in Ghana and KNUST Campus.



He designed the Unity Hall in 1964, Cedi House, and also supervised the construction of the Accra International Conference Centre🌟 pic.twitter.com/9lhxN4oLdG — 𝐕𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐎𝐟 𝐊𝐧𝐮𝐬𝐭 (@VOICE_of_KNUST) July 12, 2023

ALSO READ: