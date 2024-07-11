A senior statesman and founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, has urged Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO, to apologize to former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

This request follows NAPO’s claim that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the best President Ghana has had since independence.

During an interview with 3FM, on Thursday, Dr. Tamakloe said NAPO should acknowledge and apologize for overlooking the significant contributions made by former President Kufuor during his time in office.

“The only thing I will tell him is that he should go to [former President] J.A. Kufuor and apologise to him. That is the only person I want him [to go to]. He should apologise to Kufuor because when President Kufuor took over this country, this country was in shambles. He was able to straighten things. I won’t even like to refer him to the demands that are being put up by the CPP people. No, I am not a CPP man. I will ask him to go and apologise to Kufour. Because without Kufuor when we took over in 2000, we wouldn’t have got to where we are today.”

“…He should go to Kufuor with his hands behind him, kneel before him and beg him for that sort of statement that he has made,” he stated.

Dr. Tamakloe also suggested that NAPO seek psychiatric help, attributing his behaviour to an inferiority complex.

“As for me, I will not advise him because I have already told you what his problem is. It is not arrogance, it is inferiority complex, and he needs the help of a psychiatrist,” he stated.

