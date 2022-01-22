The Ghana Police Service has provided an update on the number of casualties from the explosion that occurred at Apiate in the Western Region on Thursday.

According to the Director of Public Affairs of the Service, officially, 190 casualties were recorded by the National Ambulance Service and allied agencies. “Out of that, 13 are certified to be dead, it is not 17.”

ACP Kwesi Ofori said four victims are reported to be in critical condition at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

“Initially due to their condition, it was misreported that they were dead but were taken to the hospital, the medical officers certified that they were not clinically dead. As such, they were admitted and treatment is ongoing,” he stated.

Homes destroyed in Apiate explosion

He revealed that a total of 36 people have been admitted to various hospitals.

Again, he noted that 96 victims have so far been treated and discharged, adding that they are, however, expected “to report to the medical centres as and when necessary.”

Commenting on the number of displaced persons, he said NADMO sources confirmed that about 384 people are displaced.

ACP Ofori indicated that the Police are ready to offer protection to the displaced persons in the town.

“Even as I speak, our presence here, those houses that have not been destroyed; those that have been destroyed the Police are there to protect the property: the Police are here to protect the individuals here and at the displaced centres,” he said.

The Police Public Affairs head added that protection would be extended to the hospitals where the victims have been admitted.

ACP Ofori assured that the Police would continue to “work with other security services to ensure that they gain back their lives.”