Black Stars forward, Antoine Semenyo, has joined Premier League side, AFC Bournemouth from Bristol City.

The 23-year-old joins the Cherries on a four-and-half-year deal in deal worth 10 million pounds.

Bournemouth, however, has the option to extend his deal for a further year.

Semenyo made 125 appearances for Bristol since signing for them in 2017. He scored 21 goals and provided 21 assists during his time with the Robins.

The Ghanaian has been one of Bristol’s best players in the 2022/23 season after netting six goals and providing three assists. Only Nahki Wells has netted more goals than Semenyo in the Championship this season.

Semenyo’s hot form includes scoring three goals since the turn of the year while also netting in the FA Cup against Swansea City.

The forward was part of Ghana’s squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He featured in Ghana’s 2-3 loss to Portugal as the Black Stars crashed out of the tournament at the group stage.