Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko, have announced the signing of Matheus Medieros De Souza in the ongoing winter transfer window.

The 26-year-old has joined the Porcupine Warriors on a six-month deal with a plus one-year option to extend.

The forward is expected to boost the striking department in their quest to achieve the season’s target, with goals and assists which are his trademarks.

Matheus Medieros previously played for South Korean third-tier outfit Paju Citizen FC where he scored two goals in 11 matches.

He becomes the second player to sign for the Porcupine Warriors after Rashid Nortey this window.

Matheus is the third Brazilian to join after successful spells with Michael Vinicius and Fabio Gama.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will host Kotoku Royals at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday in the matchday 14 games of the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Kick-off is scheduled at 18:00GMT.