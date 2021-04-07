A 20-year-old student of Tepa Senior High School is in the grips of the police for stabbing a farm labourer to death at Asaman in the Asutifi North District of Ahafo Region.

According to the District Police Commander, DSP Paul Ankan, the incident occurred when the deceased, 23-year-old Seidu, went to a nearby shop to buy sachet water.

Upon the purchase, he requested that the shopkeeper puts them in a polythene bag because of the quantity.

The deceased is reported to have vowed to return the water should any fall on his way home.

Police sources say his comment infuriated the suspect, Ebenezer Opoku, who is a friend to the shopkeeper and was present at the time.

The situation, according to reports, resulted in exchange of words with the deceased leaving the scene angry amid murmuring.

Tepa SHS student murder

However, Ebenezer followed him to his house and stabbed him in his back while the deceased was explaining things to his brother.

The suspect was immediately apprehended by angry residents when he attempted to flee the scene after the crime and was handed over to the Kenyasi Police.

The deceased Seidu

The body of the deceased who sustained a deep cut at his back has also been deposited at the Saint Elizabeth Hospital Morgue.