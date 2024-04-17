Angry Asante Kotoko fans stormed the Adako Jachie training grounds on Tuesday to prevent the team from holding their mandatory training session.

The fans demanded the sacking of coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum and his technical team due to the poor performance of the team in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Players and some members of the technical team were prevented from having their regular training sessions.

The Porcupine Warriors have slipped to the 11th position on the Ghana Premier League table after recording seven defeats in nine games.

The team’s recent performances have seen them surrender their position in the top half of the table, with rivals Hearts of Oak surpassing them.

The fans voiced their dissatisfaction as they called for the dismissal of head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum and his technical staff from the club, citing the team’s poor performance as justification for their demand.

Despite attempts by the IMC’s president, Nana Appiah Apinkra, to calm the irate fans, they remained steadfast in their stance, requesting that the coaching staff leave before the situation deteriorated further.

Meanwhile, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will meet the Interim Management Committee (IMC) on Thursday to address the issues around the club.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will hope to return to winning ways when they host league leaders, FC Samartex in the matchday 27 games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

READ ALSO