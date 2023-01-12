Asante Kotoko coach, Seydou Zerbo, shockingly walked away during his post-match interview following their 1-1 draw against Tamale City.

In the matchday 12 games, the Porcupine Warriors were hosted at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Wednesday, 11 January 2023.

Kotoko have failed to record a win in the last three games played. The defending champions were held to a goalless draw game against Aduana Stars before a 1-1 draw against Great Olympics at the Baba Yara Stadium.

After the game, the Burkinabe looked very disturbed after the draw and walked off the interview for his interpreter and assistant Orlando Wellington to explain.

“We have drawn three consecutive matches and this is an individual mistake from the defence. We are leading let’s say six minutes to the end of the game and we lost concentration and they had an equalizer,” Zerbo said before leaving the interview.

When asked why the Burkinabe coach was furious, Orlando Wellington said, “the coach left because he was not happy. If he can’t talk, I can’t talk.”

Kotoko’s hope of earning their first three points in the year was cut short after Babamu Ibrahim’s strike pulled parity to cancel Issah Nyaabila’s 83rd-minute own goal.

Asante Kotoko sit 2nd on the league log with 20 points but will hope to return to winning ways when they travel to Bibiani Gold Stars on Monday.