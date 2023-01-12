American radio host, Charlamagne Tha God, has eulogised how much Ghanaians despise petty crime.

According to him, it is one of the reasons why the nightlife is very buzzing as it is usually free of violence among others forms of terror.

“They really look down upon stealing, like in a real way,” he said.

“If you’re in the market and somebody yells out whatever the word is for ‘thief’, they could beat you up.”

The hip-hop head was in Ghana with his family to enjoy Christmas and New Year. He was spotted in some public spaces having a good time.

🇺🇸US radio host, Charlamagne tha God (@cthagod) says his shoes were stolen while in Ghana🇬🇭 but got them back in about 25 minutes.

The 44-year-old admired how much Ghanaians frowned on stealing, referencing the @MeekMill iPhone situation.



🎥@BrilliantIdiots pic.twitter.com/nyVKRTtoHd — Kenneth Awotwe Darko (@TheKennethDarko) January 11, 2023

The level of safety in Ghana, Charlamagne says was amazing. He was thrilled by this situation because according to him, he nearly became a victim of theft.

During one of the instances, the 44-year-old decided to take off his Yeezy slides to perform some rites. On his return, the footwear was nowhere to be found.

“We went to the last bath, you take your shoes off and walk down the dirt road. So my shoes were in the grass and somebody took them. And it took 25 minutes to retrieve my sh*t. You just heard a bunch of thick yelling and screaming in language that you cannot understand, and in 20 minutes I had my shoes back,” he narrated.

He referenced Meek Mill’s situation where his stolen mobile phone was also retrieved in about 24 hours in Ghana.

Charlamagne said this is the worst he believes it could get as far as terror in Ghana was concerned.

He urged all revelers to consider visiting Ghana to enjoy the goodness and energy the country emits.