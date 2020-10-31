Ghana star, Andre Ayew’s goal against Blackburn propelled Swansea City to record a 2:0 win in the English Championship on Saturday.

Ben Cabango broke the deadlock in the 25th minute with an assist from Connor Roberts to ensure Swansea City went into the break with a lead.

However, Andre equalized in the 61st minute after he was assisted by Yan Dhanda to ensure the Swans pocket all three points.

Andre Ayew has taken his tally for the 2020/2021 Championship season to four goals and one assist.

Swansea, after the win, have moved to the 2nd position on the league with 18 points and will play Brentford on Tuesday at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Andre just as last season has been an integral member of the Steve Cooper’s side and is expected to go on to play a key role for the team in their quest to seal promotion to the English Premier League at the end of the season.