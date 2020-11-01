An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 19-year-old cleaner to an eight-year jail term for defiling a 12-year-old minor in a public toilet at La.

Some’ Amos, a Burkinabe, who pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement, was found guilty by the Court, presided over by Mrs Christiana Cann, after trial.

Prosecuting, Detective Sergeant Opoku Aniagyie said the complainant was a toilet attendant residing at La Estates in Accra, and that, Amos also resided in the same vicinity and worked as a cleaner at the same toilet facility with the complainant.

He said in May, this year, the complainant went to the market and left the victim at her workplace.

Prosecution said while the victim was waiting for the complainant, Amos came around to do his usual cleaning.

Prosecution said the victim went to the ladies washroom, where Amos trailed her and had sex with her.

He said after the act, the victim saw blood oozing from her vagina and went to change her dress and bathed.

Prosecution said the same day the victim’s younger sister who was washing their clothes saw bloodstains in the victim’s dress and informed the complainant.

The complainant confronted the victim and she “let the cat out of the bag,” the prosecution said.

The matter was reported to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service in Accra and a medical form was issued to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim.

Amos was arrested and during interrogation, he admitted the offence in his caution statement