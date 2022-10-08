The Tiger Eye PI Investigative team, led by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has refuted claims by former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, that he was set up in its 2019 galamsey fraud exposé documentary.



In a statement, Anas described as completely false, Mr Bissue’s claims, adding the video was nothing but the true representation of what transpired.



This comes after Mr Bissue in a statement indicated he was set up by a former IMCIM staff, Francis Owusu Akyaw, who he fired for unsatisfactory conduct.



Mr Bissue claimed Mr Owusu Akyaw sponsored the video recording of the documentary in which he was framed.



He added an envelope of cash he was captured in the video receiving which was portrayed as a bribe was a donation from the New Patriotic Party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) to a former Western Regional Organiser of the party, Mr Abdul Ganiyu Mohammed for an event.



However, Tiger Eye PI has insisted that the documentary was carried out on “truth, facts and audio evidence.”



According to them, any claim that runs contrary to what the team has said is without merit as Charles Bissue was caught engaged in bribery and corruption.



“Tiger Eye’s position, conduct and approach to all investigations are based on truth, facts and audio-visual evidence. Tiger Eye affirms and maintains its investigations and conclusion on the Galamsey Fraud documentary about Mr Charles Bissue and other staff at the dissolved IMCIM. Any claims or allegations to the contrary are false and without merit.

“Mr Charles Bissue engaged in bribery and corruption and Tiger Eye uncovered this in the form of audio-visual evidence when undercover journalists posed as owners of an abandoned mining company,” the statement read in parts.