The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has condemned a viral video which captured a yet-to-be-identified man assaulting a toddler.



According to the Ministry, the act is against the Children’s Act 1998 as well as the criminal code of Ghana.



“The Ministry on behalf of Government strongly condemns this cruel, inhumane and barbaric act meted out to the child,” the Ministry said in a statement.



The Ministry has further appealed to the general public to support the Police with any information that will aid in the arrest of the man.



In the about one minute nine seconds video, the man was seen whipping about 21 times the toddler in the presence of other people, while the little boy screamed in pain.



The Ghana Police Service after the video went viral on October 4, 2022, declared the suspect wanted and announced a GHS2,000 reward for anybody who will offer information, leading to his arrest.