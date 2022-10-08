Posters of Noah Dogah, an Assemblyman for Tamatoku Electoral Area at Ada, vying for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency Chairmanship position have popped up.



In a poster that has gone viral on social media, Mr Dogah is using the motto ‘common sense.’



Mr Dogah became popular after an interview he granted in 2017 went viral due to the comment ‘go and ask your grandfather’ he made.



This was after a journalist asked him for the interpretation of a proverb he said while expressing his displeasure over an alleged assault and mayhem during a District Chief Executive election at Ada East.



Mr Dogah, who said that he was a traditionalist, threatened to take on his attackers spiritually.



In venting his anger, he quoted: “Look when you pluck a fruit, wait till it ripes before you eat, don’t eat an unripe fruit.”



When asked to give the literal meaning to his proverb he replied “go and ask your grandfather,” following which he went viral and has been used for a lot of social media memes.



Meanwhile, the NDC has begun vetting and other processes for its constituency level elections as part of reorganisation for the 2024 general election.