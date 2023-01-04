American-Ghanaian actor and comedian, Michael Blackson, has restored hope in Ghana, particularly in the Central Region with the commissioning of an ultramodern school.

The Hollywood star handed over a multiple two-storey building unit to the people of Agona Asaba to help improve the quality of their education.

Named the Michael Blackson Academy, the school accommodates pupils from all levels at absolutely no charge.

Free admission, free food, free uniforms and free education, all that beneficiaries can pay is attention to their books.

Michael Blackson’s genealogy trails to Agona, the reason, he said during the commissioning that he felt obliged to be of help.

Back in 2002 when he first visited Ghana, Michael said the seed of social responsibility was sowed in his heart and he has worked to achieve it ever since.

“When I came to Ghana 20 years ago, I saw they needed this and it has been in my heart ever since. I struggled in America and I didn’t want children from my hometown to suffer similar fate,” he explained to blogger Kobby Kyei.

He described the commissioning day as the greatest day in his life because he has accomplished his dream of giving a chance for children to be great.

He urged benevolent people, both local and in the diaspora to emulate his deed, assuring that “you have to honor others to be blessed. If you want to be great, you have to give”.

If you happen to walk past a cream coloured ultramodern building with a beautiful lighting system for night view, adorned with an American and Ghanaian flag, then that’s Michael Blackson’s paradise for his people.

Today is the greatest day of my life because I've finally accomplished what I always wanted to do which is giving these kids a chance to be great. Greatness starts with education and foundational education shouldn't come with financial barriers.




