Associate Professor at the University of Ghana School of Law, Prof Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua, has stated that the indications by the Office of the Attorney-General (A-G), that Godfred Yeboah Dame, will not resign is not unexpected.

According to Prof Appiagyei-Atua, the Attorney-General’s actions create an impression that Ghana is not serious about its justice system.

“What has happened so far – it seems to be clear that some witness tampering has taken place, and attempts have been made to compromise the delivery of justice.

“Efforts have been made to gather information to nail somebody for a crime that maybe have not been committed, or even if he committed it, they don’t have enough evidence to prosecute him,” he said on Joy FM.

Speaking on Top Story on Wednesday, May 29, Prof Appiagyei-Atua said that the actions of Mr Dame in the ambulance purchase trial involving the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, and two other accused show that he wants them found guilty.

“So the way that they are doing, it’s as if they want to go on.. by all means, to make sure that this person is found guilty and it raises the question as to the motive for prosecuting the case in the first place,” he said.

His comment comes after the Deputy Attorney-General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, questioned the authenticity of the audio tape released by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding the alleged conversation between Mr Dame and the third accused, Richard Jakpa.

Mr Tuah-Yeboah dismissed NDC’s claims while mounting a strong defence for his boss, Godfred Dame.

He clarified that the NDC has no basis to call for the resignation of Mr Dame and that the Attorney General remains resolute and would return to continue his job.

On the back of this, Prof Appiagyei-Atua noted that under normal circumstances, the Attorney-General should have resigned, suggesting that there are qualified individuals who could take over the case to restore credibility.

“But as it is now, even if the plea bargaining issue is off the table, the substantive issue and how it’s proceeded in the normal way is also raising a number of questions and that is our concern that justice is not being served in this way,” he added.

ALSO READ: