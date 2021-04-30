An ambulance driver carrying a pregnant woman has been involved in an accident at Sefwi Bekawi.

According to reports, the Sefwi Bibiani-Anhwiaso Bekwai ambulance was contacted to transport a woman in labour to the Wiaso Government Hospital.

But, prior to reaching their destination, the woman is said to have delivered a baby girl, for which the ambulance was ordered to head straight to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after arriving at a CHPS compound for first aid.

Ambulance carrying pregnant woman involved in accident

It was on their way that a KIA Rhino car was said to have collided head-on with the ambulance after making a wrong U-turn.

The ambulance driver sustained minor injuries, while the mother and newborn daughter were unscathed; all are currently receiving treatment at Sefwi Wiaso Government Hospital.

The front part of the Sefwi Wiaso Constituency ambulance was badly damaged.

The KIA Rhino driver is currently at large.