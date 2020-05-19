Residents of Amansie South District in the Ashanti region are living in fear and panic after three people, including the driver of the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, were shot in suspected armed robbery attack.

New Patriotic Party Chairman for Amansie West, Akwasi Abu, who disclosed this on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Tuesday, said the armed robbers have been attacking them for some time now.

Mr Abu noted that residents fear for their lives because of the rise in activities of armed robbers in the area and, therefore, need massive police protection.

To him, they can no longer go about their daily activities for fear of being attacked or robbed.

“These robbers do not want to rest at all. They started terrorising us not today and so this recent issue has really put fear in us. We don’t even know what to do again,” he said.

The deceased were shot at different locations at Manso Dadease near Datano in the Amansie South District when the group of armed men stormed the community.

The armed men are said to have blocked the main road leading to the town in the wake of the attack whilst shooting indiscriminately at anyone they see on sight at about 7:pm on Monday.

Driver of the DCE for Amansie South, who has only been identified as Mr Osei, was said to have been returning from a public sensitisation campaign on Covid-19 with the District Health Director when the robbers shot through the windscreen of the vehicle.