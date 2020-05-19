A joint operational team has intercepted 53 parcels of suspected marijuana at an unapproved route on the Ghana-Togo border in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region.

The parcels concealed in a bail of used clothes weighed about 22,683.2 grams.

GIS officer trying to cut open the bail

The team, which included officials from the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Customs, Excise and Preventive Service and the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB), made the interception during a routine patrol exercise in the Beat 6 border enclave on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

A press release signed by the Officer In-charge of the Volta Regional Public Affairs Unit of the GIS, Asst. Insp. Felix Klu-Adjei indicated the team, however, failed to make any arrest.

“The owners of the contraband, upon seeing the officers advance towards them quickly abandoned the goods and fled into neighbouring Togo,” he said.

He said that the GIS Aflao Sector Command has launched a manhunt for the suspects with the hope of bringing them to book.

Asst Insp. Klu-Adjei added that the GIS Patrol Border Team made a similar interception of 31 parcels of suspected marijuana 48 hours earlier at the beat 11 border enclave.

He also revealed that the contrabands have since been officially handed over to the NACOB in Aflao for further investigations.