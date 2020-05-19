Former Black Stars assistant coach, Herve Renard, has described the country’s all-time lead goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan as a lazy player.

The French tactician worked with striker Gyan during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations tournament staged in Ghana.

According to the two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner, the former Liberty Professionals and Sunderland striker could have had a better career if he worked harder in training.

Coach Herve was assistant to then-head coach Claude Le Roy and reportedly took charge of the physicals in training.

Herve Renard

“The quality of Asamoah Gyan was amazing. I was always impressed with his timing of headers,” the Saudi Arabia coach said in an interview with TV3.

READ ALSO

“He was a very good goalscorer, fantastic player, amazing player.

“But I have something to tell him. He was supposed to have a better career, but he was lazy,” Renard said while laughing.

“In training, he was lazy. He only likes the games. But he was the most important player but I know him and he didn’t like the training, he only likes the competition, the games,” he concluded.

Striker Gyan has scored 51 goals for Ghana, more than any player. He also has more World Cup goals (six) than any African footballer.

The 34-year-old is currently without a club after his short term deal with Indian side NorthEast United ended in January.