Actress and broadcaster, Nana Ama McBrown, has caused a stir on social media with a photo of herself in which she flaunted her beautiful yellow dress.

McBrown’s beautiful dress brought out her curvy body as she matched it with her yellow heels.

The photo was that of an all-happy McBrown who appeared to have just left her ‘United Showbiz’ show.

She captioned the photo: “I am getting a one-way ticket back to my Twenties”.

