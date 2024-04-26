The final funeral rites of late New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Ama Busia has been held.

The solemn ceremony came off on Friday, April 26, 2024, at the forecourt of the State House.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, NPP flagbearer and Vice President, Dr Mahamdu Bawumia and NPP Chairman, Stephen Ayensu Ntim were in attendance.

Other dignitaries from around the world, government officials, Members of Parliament (MPs), Ministers of State, traditional and religious leaders showed up in their numbers to pay their last respects.

The remains of Madam Busia will be airlifted to Wenchi in the Bono region where she will buried.

The sister of the late Kofi Abrefa Busia, who served as Ghana’s Prime Minister in the Second Republic, died on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, after a brief illness.

She was 87.

She is survived by her two sons; the Chief Executive Director of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) Kwasi Agyemang Busia and Obeng Gyan Busia.

Madam Ama Busia played a crucial role in the formation of the Northern People’s Party led by Dombo, which later merged with Danquah and Busia to form NPP.

She became a Council of State member when the NPP won power with John Agyekum Kufuor in 2000.

