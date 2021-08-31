Allianz Life Insurance Ghana has been adjudged the Best Growing Company of the Year, after only three years of operating in Ghana at the 4th annual Ghana Insurance Awards, held to honour Insurance players for their achievements and standards in the industry.

Various categories of awards were conferred on players from across the industry including Life Insurance, Non-life Insurance, Health Insurance, Brokers, Re-insurance companies, CEOs, staff, Agents etc.

This feat is an attestation to the company’s commitment to meeting its customer needs and delivering a high quality of service.

The 4th annual Ghana Insurance Awards was held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

Allianz Life also showed a successful record of steady growth and demonstrated leadership in product portfolio. It was also determined that Allianz Life had maintained its visibility in the market while keeping a sharp focus on the overall profitability of its business. Some members of staff who represented the company at this all-important event received the award.

An independent advisory board that evaluated awardees based on the criteria listed for each category, selected the award winners. In 2019, Allianz Life along with Allianz Insurance won the CSR Leadership Award while in 2020 Allianz Life won the award for the Fastest Growing Company.

The Allianz Group, one of the world’s leading insurers and asset managers, officially began its life insurance operations in Ghana three years ago on May 24th, 2018.

The company offers savings plans, education plans, funeral and term life policies and hospitalisation benefit plans for both the retail and microinsurance markets as well as group life products for companies, SMEs, groups and associations.

Since its inception, Allianz Life has grown from one distribution channel, i.e. Agency, to include two more channels, Corporate Sales as well as Alternate Distribution channels. Currently, Allianz Life has partnerships with SG Bank Ghana and Ghana Post through which its life Insurance products are available to the general public.

The company is also in partnership with CFAO motors and Pay Angel Remittance where it has embedded life insurance in the sale of their vehicles and for recipients of remittances respectively. Allianz Life recently partnered with Pensions Alliance Trust to launch a life insurance benefit package for their pension contributors at no extra cost to the contributor.

With over 100 million retail and corporate customers in more than 70 countries, Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance.



Allianz is proud to be the Worldwide Olympic & Paralympic Insurance Partner from 2021 to 2028.