Unfortunately, some men will say and do anything possible to have sex, which often includes lying about their intentions.

One of the problems that women often face is that guys who are older are slicker about their attempts at getting sex than they used to be in high school. A man who seemed like a perfect gentleman may never call you again once he’s had sex with you.

If you want to avoid this from happening, make sure to watch out for the following signs a guy just wants sex and doesn’t want a relationship with you at all.

There are a few signs he just wants sex that should be abundantly clear:

If you only ever go over to have sex, only receive phone calls or texts late at night, or you just have a feeling that you’re just a booty call, listen to your gut to save yourself from getting hurt later on.

Pay attention to how sexual your relationship is. If he only sees you to “hook up” and “have a good time,” in his words, that’s one of the many red flags he’s not looking for anything serious.

If you’re wondering how to tell if what a guy wants from you, there are signs you can look for.

1. He really doesn’t ask questions about you

Guys who want sex don’t really want to know you as a person. They really just want to ask superficial questions and cut the chase.

So, if you notice they are asking “bare minimum” questions, he probably just wants to have sex, and you don’t need a relationship expert to tell you that.

2. You get a feeling he’s already taken

Is he married? Did you overhear rumours that he’s dating someone else?

When guys cheat, they aren’t looking for a new wife or Ms. Right. Rather, they’re looking for sex.

3. He cancels whenever you ask him to hang out with friends

If he only wants to hang out with you alone, you have to assume that he’s only trying to have sex with you. If you haven’t met his friends after a month or two of being together, that’s a bad sign the relationship isn’t going to ever get there.

Guys who want a relationship often care about meeting your friends because they want to get a better idea of who you really are with them, and he wants to spend more time with you.

4. You met him on Tinder

Yes, everyone knows that some random couple met and married off Tinder, but really, it’s an app made for sex.

Don’t kid yourself. He’s probably the rule, not the exception.

5. He doesn’t want to spend too much money on you

I understand that dating is expensive, but there’s something to be said about a guy who won’t even buy you a drink. Aside from it being stingy, it also is a sign that he really doesn’t want to invest in you.

That’s not a good look if you’re trying to get into a relationship.

6. Even when you told him he’s not having sex with you that night, he broaches the subject again or gets overly grabby

Yeah, this is a sign that he doesn’t understand boundaries and that he probably shouldn’t get another date.

It’s often best to just tell them that you feel like they don’t take you seriously as a relationship partner and that you’re not willing to date someone like that.

7. When you broach the subject of a relationship, he tries to sweep it under the rug

Any time a guy tries to avoid the relationship talk, it’s almost certain that they don’t want a relationship with you.

If he regularly refuses to answer this question straightforward or if he seems to just answer in a way meant to placate you, he’s in it for sex.

8. He only calls you at night

Some guys really aren’t good at hiding their intentions. Generally speaking, if he only texts or calls you at night, and wants you to just spend the night, he’s probably only interested in a booty call.

A guy who’s interested in more will make a point to talk to you throughout the day.

9. You regularly feel like he’s pressuring you to have sex or that he will leave if you don’t put out

If a guy has to pressure you or act like he’s owed sex, then he’s definitely just looking to have sex. Guys who are respectful won’t do this to you, and no one has time for that kind of BS.

10. Something in your gut tells you he doesn’t respect you

When a guy likes a girl but doesn’t respect her, he will have sex with her but won’t commit to her, and he’ll send her mixed signals all the time. That’s because he might have commitment issues.

Besides, respect is crucial to a healthy relationship. If you don’t get the feeling he respects you, it’s one of the signs a guy just wants sex and you really shouldn’t agree to see him anymore.

11. He’s straight-up told you that he’s ‘not looking for anything serious

When a man says this, for the love of all that is holy, believe him!

A relationship hero isn’t going to help you with this so don’t stick around waiting for him to see the light because he won’t. He’s already made up his mind and that’s him telling you it’s not going to happen.

Don’t feel sad, there’s nothing you can do if he only cares about sexual relationships.

12. As soon as sex happens, he leaves

Guys who want more tend to hang around longer than guys who are just looking to have sex. They also are more likely to want to hang out with you without sex being on the table.

You might be on a date watching a movie but he thought of watching a movie at night meant “Netflix and chill.” If you’re wondering how to know if he just wants sex, this is a clear indicator.

13. If you say something really strange or messed up, he doesn’t care

Around the time I realised everyone in my college hated me, I started dating and played a game where I’d try to come up with the most outlandish things I could say to a guy, then say them with a straight face.

This led me to realise that guys who are just looking for sex tend to be willing to agree with anything as long as it leads them to the bedroom.

14. He reeks like a jerk

You know how there’s a whole culture of guys who basically look a certain way so that they can have sex with girls?

They dress the same, tend to wear the same cologne, often will flash cash or flaunt a certain kind of car according to their region… Yeah, avoid them.

15. He brags to you about sex

This is the big one. Guys who are looking to have sex will brag to you about how they bed other women. These guys will never be respectful enough or good enough for a long-term relationship. They just won’t.

So, if you hear this one, tell him to go have sex with other women because you’re not biting.