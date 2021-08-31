The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, says hosting the 2023 Africa Games in Ghana will be of immense benefit to the country’s sports development.

Speaking at the official sod-cutting ceremony at Borteyman, Accra on Tuesday, August 31, to commence construction of facilities for the Games, Mustapha Ussif noted that hosting the Games will not only significantly boost the nation’s sports infrastructure in the country.

“Hosting the biggest sporting event on the African continent; the African Games 2023, falls in line with the vision of His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to promote national development through sports,” Mr Ussif said.

President Akufo-Addo cuts sod for Games village construction

He added: “In the wisdom of the President, hosting the African Games will also accelerate the development of sports as well as provide the needed sports infrastructure to quicken such development.”

The Sports Minister noted that the government has already delivered unprecedented sports infrastructure in the country in the past four years, and the African Games will add to that remarkable legacy.

“The African Games is a massive and multi-sports event which requires modern and internationally approved facilities for a successful event,” he noted.

“Already, under the able leadership of President Akufo-Addo, there has been unprecedented development in sports infrastructure.

Design of Africa Games village

“From the national stadia which are undergoing renovations, the multi-purpose sports facilities currently under construction in 10 regions and over 70 astro turfs across the country.

“We are optimistic that the construction of the Borteyman Sports facilities and the upgrading of facilities at the University of Ghana will provide the nation with the capacity not only to host a successful African Games but also position the nation to attract other major sporting events to Ghana.

“These facilities will further provide the needed infrastructure for sports development and nurturing of talents,” he said.

The Sports Minister urged Ghanaians to embrace the event and support it for history to be made together.

“I call on all Ghanaians to embrace this national project, the Africa continents and the global sports fraternity to join us in making history and planting the seed for sustainable sports development and development through sports,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the commencement of construction of facilities for the Games, which will be staged at two centres in Accra; Borteyman and the University of Ghana campus.

Alongside the construction of facilities at Borteyman, the government will also complete the abandoned University of Ghana Stadium, which will be used for athletics and football.