It was a beautiful reunion moment when artiste Kofi Kinaata met with Black Stars player Jonathan Mensah at a stadium in the United States of America.

Kinaata, who is in the states for the Ghana Music Awards USA, took the opportunity to watch MLS club Columbus Crew’s match which Jonathan Mensah was captain of the team.

The artiste was one of the fans in the game that ended in a 2-2 draw.

After the final whistle was blown, Jonathan Mensah went straight up to Kinaata to appreciate his love and support in the most beautiful way.

The defender rewarded Kinaata with his number 4 jersey amid cheers and jubilation.

Kofi Kinaata x Jonathan Mensah yesterday at Colombus Ohio 🇺🇸. Two 🐐 pic.twitter.com/OCjWJyPTmp — Ara Maestro 🇬🇭🐬 (@_MukadasMaestro) August 22, 2022

The two are noted to have strong admiration towards each other as they have multiple times publicly declared their bond.

Jonathan Mensah sold Kinaata to the Americans when he listed the artiste’s Things Fall Apart as one of his top five songs.