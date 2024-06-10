Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has announced a commitment to upgrade all regional offices of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice to at least a three-storey building structure.

This move aims to phase out the current practice where state attorneys operate from makeshift structures or within the office complexes of other state institutions.

Speaking at the commissioning of a new ten-storey office building for the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice, Godfred Dame emphasized his vision for a modern legal system.

He highlighted that, it is time for regional offices to cease perching in corners of buildings belonging to other government entities or being evicted from premises.

“Towards realising the dream of a modern public legal service, I dare say that the era where regional offices of the attorney general and the minister for justices and other agencies of the ministry perch in the corner of buildings belonging to other government institutions or are sometimes thrown out of premises in which their licensees should be over soon.

“I am of the respectful view that every regional office of the ministry of justice ought to own at least a three-storey edifice and I have commenced discussions in this regard with the World Bank towards the possibility of funding for this project,” he stated.

The Attorney General also said the new ten storeys new Law House serves as a model for the efficient use of public lands.

It will accommodate the three main divisions of the Attorney General’s office: the Civil Division, the Prosecution Division, and the Legislative Drafting Division.

In addition to numerous offices for state attorneys, the building includes a large conference room available for occasional use by the Ghana Bar Association.

