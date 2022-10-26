The 2022 and second edition of the popular Koforidua Fufu party, which seeks to promote the local Ghanaian food, Fufu, is set to take place on Sunday, October 30, 2022.



It will take place at Abosuo Chop bar near the Koforidua Sports Stadium from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm where all patrons get to eat fufu for free by just bringing an ‘asanka’ (earthenware dish).



From Abunuabunu, light soup, chicken soup to goat soup and palm nut soup among others, there will be more than enough to satisfy all patrons.



There will also be fun moments as patrons will get to interact with Ghanaian actor and presenter, Mikki Osei Berko who will grace the occasion.



As a side attraction, patrons will be thrilled with performances from Ghanaian highlife and hiplife musicians including Sarmie, Nyevile, Dolarita, Fresh 1GH, Skittle, and Wakayna among special surprises coupled with fufu eating competitions and musical dance performances.



According to the organisers, the 2022 edition will be bigger and better.