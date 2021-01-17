Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan has joined Cagliari on loan from fellow Italian Serie A side Fiorentina.

Cagliari has an option to buy when the loan deal expires at the end of the current season.

The Sardinians confirmed the signing of the former Sassuolo midfielder on their official website on Sunday.

“Cagliari are delighted to announce the signing of Alfred Duncan from Fiorentina. The player joins the team on loan with an option to buy,” the club said.

Cagliari have revealed the 27-year-old has chosen the shirt No. 32.

Duncan has been capped nine times by Ghana since 2012 and scored one goal.