Harry Kane was on target and Tanguy Ndombele scored a goal of the season contender as Tottenham moved into the top four and piled more misery on basement side Sheffield United with a comfortable victory at Bramall Lane.

The Blades gave themselves a mountain to climb by conceding from a simple corner after just five minutes into the contest, with Serge Aurier climbing above Jayden Bogle to head in from Son Heung-min’s corner delivery.

Son timed his run to latch onto Kane’s through-ball moments later but was denied by the outside of the post.

Tottenham were excellent in the first half and looked to be out of sight by the interval. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg won the ball in midfield and fed Kane, who wrapped his foot around the ball and beat Aaron Ramsdale with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Sheffield United were second-best by some distance but David McGoldrick’s glancing header from John Fleck’s cross gave them a way back into the game after the restart.

Their hopes were killed off by a fantastic goal from Ndombele just 172 seconds later, though, as he beautifully hooked the ball over Ramsdale with a delicate lob into the far corner from a tight angle.

Tottenham climb into fourth and close the gap on leaders Manchester United to just three points, while Sheffield United remain bottom, 11 points from safety.