Harry Kane celebrates Image credit: Getty Images
Harry Kane celebrates Image credit: Getty Images

Harry Kane was on target and Tanguy Ndombele scored a goal of the season contender as Tottenham moved into the top four and piled more misery on basement side Sheffield United with a comfortable victory at Bramall Lane.

The Blades gave themselves a mountain to climb by conceding from a simple corner after just five minutes into the contest, with Serge Aurier climbing above Jayden Bogle to head in from Son Heung-min’s corner delivery.

Son timed his run to latch onto Kane’s through-ball moments later but was denied by the outside of the post.

Tottenham were excellent in the first half and looked to be out of sight by the interval. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg won the ball in midfield and fed Kane, who wrapped his foot around the ball and beat Aaron Ramsdale with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Sheffield United were second-best by some distance but David McGoldrick’s glancing header from John Fleck’s cross gave them a way back into the game after the restart.

Their hopes were killed off by a fantastic goal from Ndombele just 172 seconds later, though, as he beautifully hooked the ball over Ramsdale with a delicate lob into the far corner from a tight angle.

Tottenham climb into fourth and close the gap on leaders Manchester United to just three points, while Sheffield United remain bottom, 11 points from safety.




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR