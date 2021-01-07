Former Member of Parliament for Nadowli Kaleo, Alban Sumana Bagbin of the National Democratic Congress, has been elected Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

He was sworn in as the Speaker of the 8th Parliament by the Chief Justice on Thursday, January 7.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Bagbin pledged to discharge his duties wholeheartedly and in service to all Ghanaians.

“I will submit myself to the will of this House and pledge to serve my dear country, to serve you and to serve all Ghanaians faithfully to the best of my ability,” he said.

He further indicated his readiness to use his experience and skill, acquired within the 28-year period he had served in Parliament, to help advance the cause of Parliament.

“I will also contentiously discharge my duties as the Speaker of this Parliament. I want to promise wholeheartedly to put to the disposal of this country the store of knowledge, enough experience and the huge data bank that I have accumulated over the 28 years that I have been a member of this House,” Mr Bagbin said.