Presidential aspirant and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has visited a member of his team, Hopeson Adorye at the Ministries Police Station in Accra following his arrest on Wednesday, May 22.

The vociferous member of the Movement for Change was picked up following his self-confession that he detonated dynamite in the Volta Region during the 2016 elections to give undue advantage to the NPP.

Mr Adorye, who has since parted ways with the NPP to follow Mr Kyerematen is currently in police custody, assisting the Ghana Police Service with its investigations.

Mr Kyerematen was escorted on his visit by Boniface Abubakari Saddique, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Kofi Kapito, Alhaji Haruna Tafsiru Warlord, Ken Kuranchie, and other members of the Movement for Change.

Already, a former Member of Parliament for Adentan, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, who also fell out with the NPP and is now a member of the Movement for Change, has said the arrest is politically motivated.

Speaking after the visit, Buaben Asamoa said the allegations against Hopeson Adorye are false and unfair.

“Hopeson Adorye is not about to run away from Ghana or his home because the police intend to charge him with the publication of false information. So to go to the extent of keeping him all day in the police station and bringing him over to the Ministries to detain him, you point fingers backwards at yourself that there is something political at play and it is not fair,” he said.

Hopeson Adorye was picked up after he spoke on Accra FM on May 10, where he confessed to being part of a plot that detonated dynamite in the Volta Region to scare voters in the stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to favour the NPP.

“Prior to the elections, we blasted dynamite in parts of the Volta Region, and that scared a number of people. When I finished casting my ballot in Tema, I drove to the Volta Region, and when I asked for the number of people who had voted and the expected number of voters, it turned out people did not come out to vote.”

