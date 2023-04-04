Flagbearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party, Alan Kyerematen, on Sunday, 2 April) visited the family of the deceased Member of Parliament for Kumawu to console them.

The late Philip Atta Basoah was taken ill last week and died at about 10 pm on Monday (27 March 2023) while receiving treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Paying tributes to the man he described as a “younger brother”, Alan said he was saddened by the news about the lawmaker’s demise.

“I can fully understand the hurts and sadness in this house, in this family and the NPP as well as the whole country but I just want you to know that God allowed this to happen and I pray he finds a way to comfort and console all of us”, the former Trade Minister said.

Mr Kyerematen was joined by his campaign team to mourn the late NPP lawmaker.

Ashanti Regional Coordinator ‘Team Alan’ and former MP for Manhyia North Collins Owusu Amankwah recounted the frustrations the late lawmaker encountered stressing that, that did not discourage him from serving his party and constituents.

“It’s a sorry sight-seeing all of us gathered to mourn someone who was humane to be treated in such a bad manner and for me, I am comforted that he knew God and would be in a good place now”, the former MP stated.

For his part, the head of the family of the late MP Lawyer Asiedu Basoah thanked Mr Kyerematen and his team for the visit.

The death of the late Philip Basoah, he noted was a big blow to the family and members were yet to come to terms with the same.

He disclosed that the one-week traditional rites for the late MP would be held on the 27th day of April.

“The family has met and decided that the one-week rites should be held on the 27th day of April 2023 and we believe by that time we would have settled on the final date for the burial and funeral of our late brother and MP”, the family head stated.

Philip Basoah was born on 18 November 1969. He hailed from Kumawu in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

He held a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana (2000) and also earned a Master’s degree from the Paris Graduate School of Management in 2012.

He earned a medical laboratory scientist’s certificate in 1986, followed by GCE O’ levels in 1991 and A’ levels in 1994.

The late Philip Basoah was the project coordinator for the Ghana Education Service in the Ashanti Region. He also served as the district chief executive for Sekyere East between June 2005 and January 2009, under the aegis of the Ministry of Local Government.

He was previously a tutor at Agogo Senior High School, also in the Ashanti Region.

Philip Basoah was a lifelong member of the NPP.

In the 2016 Ghana general election, he won the Kumawu seat with 21,794 votes (or 78.2% of the total votes cast), against the NDC parliamentary aspirant, Emmanuel William Amoako, who secured 5,899 votes (21.2% of the total vote).

The aspirant running on the ticket of the Convention People’s Party, Opoku Kyei Clifford, won 188 votes, or 0.7% of the vote.

In 2020, Basoah retained the seat with 14,960 votes (51.1% of the total votes cast). The candidate for the NDC, Bernard Opoku Marfo, secured 2,439 votes.