The Member of Parliament (MP) for Wassa East, Isaac Agyei Mensah, says President Nana Akufo-Addo’s claim of the government constructing the most roads in the history of Ghana is not true.



According to him, the Minister for Roads and Transport, Amoako Atta’s report in February 2022 indicated that about 4,265 kilometers of roads have been done by the government and not the over 10,000 as stated by the President.



Speaking with Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom on Burning Issues, he said

“I am very worried about the President’s claim to have constructed more roads than any other government, it is never true. Amoako Atta was asked by Speaker to provide evidence when he made such a statement, he brought the report that says about 4,265 kilometers have been done by the government.



“Look John Dramani Mahama as at his first term had constructed about 5,900 kilometers and even increased the road network but Akufo-Addo only did a maintenance work and could not add a single kilometer to the road network,” he fumed.



He further challenged any member of the Majority to come out with evidence to prove the presidents claim of being the government to have constructed many roads in five years.



“I dispute it, I have all the records of John Dramani Mahama’s road works. I have challenged and is challenging Akufo-Addo’s government to provide evidence to prove their claim,” he added.



President Nana Akufo-Addo, whilst reading the State of Nation Address yesterday, revealed that in the history of Ghana, they have done the unprecedented by constructing numerous roads than any government in the history of Ghana.