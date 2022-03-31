A leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Baba Jamal, is not in support of the Minority’s decision to challenge the approval of the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-levy) at the Supreme Court.

In his view, they have done a yeoman’s job, thus, should leave the judgment to Ghanaians and posterity.

Parliament on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, approved the E-Levy Bill. This decision was reached after the Consideration Stage was completed by a Majority-sided House following a walk-out by the Minority.

The Bill, which was adopted at a reduced rate of 1.5% from the initial 1.75%, is awaiting Presidential assent to become a law.

But the Minority, led by Haruna Iddrisu, has dragged the Attorney-General to the Supreme Court arguing that Parliament did not have the required number of at least half of its members to approve the controversial tax policy.

Reacting to this, Mr Jamal was skeptical about the effect of the suit since government will always have their way.

He indicated that the position of the NDC and the Minority about E-levy has been clear, hence it is time to move on.

“I will advise our party to let it go. We have done our part. Let’s live it for Ghanaians to judge,” Mr Jamal stated in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.

The former Member of Parliament for Akwatia constituency maintained that he will advocate for a future NDC government to scrap E-levy.

“Our position as NDC is clear; MoMo [mobile money] should not be taxed because Majority of the people who use it are poor,” Mr Jamal stressed.