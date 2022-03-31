President Nana Akufo-Addo will today, March 31, 2022, commission a Nissan Vehicle Assembly Plant in the Tema Industrial Area.

This comes on the back of a memorandum of understanding signed between Nissan and the government of Ghana in 2018 to lay the foundation for sustainable automotive manufacturing industry in the country.

Nissan has a long heritage within the pickup segment and the new model will be produced to specifications created for the African market.

The President, during the 2022 State of the Nations Address, stated the assembly plant has the capacity to assemble 5,000 new vehicles per annum.

He disclosed it is currently producing Nissan and Peugeot brands of vehicles for the Ghanaian and West African markets.

President Akufo-Addo added three other vehicle manufacturers, namely KIA, Hyundai and Renault are also expected to commence commercial production this year.