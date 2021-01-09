The African Leadership Magazine – a popular Pan African political magazine on the Continent – has declared President Nana Akufo-Addo winner of the 2020 African Political Leader of the Year category.

Selection of the president was based on a global poll in which he pulled 54.39 percent with H.E. John Magufuli, President of Tanzania becoming the Runner-up with 43.83 percent of the votes.

In all, the African of the Year went to Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation.

His win is mostly tied to the enormous contribution his outfit has made in the curb of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

This becomes a big win for President Akufo-Addo considering his win in the just ended general election.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has released what many consider to be his first official photograph as his second term administration takes off.

The nicely shot photograph shows the president in a smartly worn political suit standing behind a presidential chair with the flag of Ghana boldly positioned behind him.

This picture, sources close to the President said, will be considered for official purposes moving forward.