Angry Youth of Ngleshie Amanfrom near Kasoa in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have besieged the Amanfrom District Police Command to demand the release of two land guards from custody.

This is believed to be linked to the shooting of a man by suspected land guards on a parcel of land.

According to the youth, land guards have been terrorising them for so many years and reports made to the police have yielded no results as the suspects are released anytime they are arrested without any prosecution.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Chief of Ngleshie Amanfro, Nii Kwashie Gbolor IV, at a press briefing, lamented that the two land guards, who have been arrested, are being shielded by some ‘big men.’

He appealed to the Inspector General of Police to intervene this time around for prosecution else he can’t control the anger of his youth.

Police have commenced an investigation into the matter and have promised to ensure justice is served.